Age 78 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away February 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Delores. Survived by son, Michael; grandchildren, Damien, Brandy (Adam); great grandchildren, Zachary, Eli, Cora; siblings, Dennis (Jan), Marilyn (Mike), Rick. Rodney was a proud US Navy Veteran. He grew up in Kenyan, MN. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest alongside his parents at the Kenyon Cemetery, Kenyon, MN. www.robertfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020