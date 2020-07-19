1/1
Rodney "Rod" TOUSSAINT
His journey began on June 19, 1950. He was the youngest son of Nora (Farrell) and Merlin "Cap" Toussaint after brothers Gary (late) and Mark. Young Rod was bright and full of life, growing into a man who was the life of the party wherever he went. Spending 4 years at NDSU and another 2 years at the U of M, he later landed a job at the MN Department of Revenue to later retire and pursue his career in real estate. He was a loving father, son, husband, brother and friend to many who always provided a belly full of laughter at any event. Rod passed away peacefully last Sunday at Our Lady Of Peace Home in St. Paul. He is survived by brother Mark (Dallas, TX), daughters Kelly (Minneapolis, MN) and Nikki (Apple Valley, MN), ex-wife Jan (Brainerd, MN), and dog Amos (St. Paul, MN). The family will be holding a memorial service at the Prior Lake VFW Friday 7/24, 4-6 pm.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
