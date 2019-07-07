|
|
Age 82, of Hastings Died peacefully June 28, 2019 Survived by wife, Kay; children, Teri (Steve) Eggert, Dana (Dick) Leibbrand, Bryan (Val) Smith, & Penne (Dave) Schuldt; 8 grandchildren; 1 gr. grandson; siblings, Anita (Ken) Blake & Doug (Rhonda) Smith; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Memorial services 4:30 p.m. Sat. (7/13) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, with visitation 1 hr prior. Immediately following the service, a reception will also be held at the funeral home. Private family interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Rod's family requests that flowers be OMITTED. Rather, please make a donation in his memory to the , Parkinson's Research, or to the donor's choice. Also, per Rod's request, please wear your football gear, or at least, casual attire. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019