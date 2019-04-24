Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Interment
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Minneapolis, IL
Age 86 Died April 21, 2019 U.S. Marine veteran (Korea), of West St. Paul, formerly of Chicago. Husband of Diane, father of Dawn (Thomas) Lampros of St. Paul and Daniel (Anne Marie) of Geneva, Ill., grandfather of Lily and Dinah, brother of Shirley Krumrie of St. Joseph, Mich., and the late Ellen Hoffman and Marilyn Berget, brother-in-law to Deborah and John Hinkle of Chicago, uncle to many nieces and nephews, friend to all. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, followed by a service at 7:00 PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26. Meet at assembly area #6. Memorials preferred to Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org)
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019
