Age 92, of Hastings Passed Away May 24, 2020 He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Majorie Peterson. Roger is survived by his wife, Jane; son, David (Colleen) Youngquist; daughters, Linda (Henry) Endres and Kathy (Scott) Fuchs; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel. To view the service live at 2:00 PM on Saturday visit the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel Facebook page. To view the service after it is complete, to view the memorial video and to sign the online tribute page, visit hastingsmnfuneral.com. Memorials preferred to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or Hastings Family Service. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 27, 2020.