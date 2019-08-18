Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger B. PRICE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger B. PRICE Obituary
Age 86 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Roger served in the US Army. He was a teacher with the White Bear Lake School District for 26 years. Roger will be best remembered for his unforgettable handshake and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by sisters, Corrine (Price) Cassidy & Susan (Price) Webster. Survived by wife of 64 years, Esther; daughters, Kathleen (Duane) Markie, Laurel (David) Walden & Nancy (Mark) Hammersness; grandchildren, Matthew, Derek, Jeffrey, Lauren, Brandon & Ryan; 4 great-grand-children; brother, David Price; sisters, Sally Price & Vicky Wincek; and many nieces & nephews. Memorial service at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church (2480 S. Shore Blvd, White Bear Lake) with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.