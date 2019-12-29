Pioneer Press Obituaries
Service

Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Roger Briggs GRIFFIN


1934 - 2019
Roger Briggs GRIFFIN Obituary
Age 85, lifelong resident of Saint Paul, died at home Monday morning, December 23, 2019. Son of Roger Griffin and Margaret Briggs Griffin. Roger was born August 24, 1934 and graduated from Saint Thomas Academy (Class of 1952) and Dartmouth College (Class of 1956). Roger is survived by his wife, Marilee Olson Griffin; daughter Susan Griffin Yonkers of Concord, NH; son Roger Mudge Griffin of Knokke, Belgium; grandchildren Anne Reno Yonkers (Christopher Saunders) of London, England and Edward Hubbard Yonkers (Kseniya Yakshtas) of Portland, ME; and a great-grandson. Born and raised in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Roger was an active member of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. He spent his career in the financial services industry. Service 11AM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Burial at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union Gospel Mission, 77 East 9th Street, Saint Paul, MN 55101.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
