November 6, 1928 – June 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at Johanna Shores in Arden Hills at the age of 91. Survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Margaret (Marg); his children, Chris (Steve) Thiers, Scott (Julie), Kirk (Peggy); grandchildren, Jaclyne (Chris) Jandro, Jennica (Chad) Ciezki, Ashlee (Sean) Doheny, Sarah (Ellie Steiner) Sorensen; and great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Shawn, Archie and Maddie; and many loving caregivers and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Art and Dag Sorensen; in-laws, Bob and Barb Whitaker; and granddaughter, Jessica Thiers. Born in St. Paul, Rog graduated from Central High School, The U of M and served in the Naval Air Reserves. He followed in his grandfather's footsteps and became a journeyman bricklayer, taught at the vocational school and became a masonry contractor. He was the founder and owner of Roger Sorensen Construction Company and Fireside Corner. He retired in 1994. He had a passion for wildlife preservation and became the State Chairman and a National Trustee of Ducks Unlimited, a lifetime member of Geese Unlimited and MN Deer Hunters Association, Board Member of White Wind Wildlife Society and planted thousands of trees at his beloved "Dunbar". Civically, he served as the Chairman of many Winter Carnival activities including the Vulcan Krewe in 1962, Fire King in 1972 (Hail The Vulc!), recipient of the King Coal Award and past President of the St. Paul Club, Forty Niners, Innijiska, Spinco, Fire and Brimstone, Masonary Contractors Association, Superior Shores, Cabana Club and a member of Jaycees, Osman Shriners, Royal Order of Jesters and Masonic Lodge #5. He was the Roseville Small Business Person of the year in 1991. Rog, along with family and friends, enjoyed many years at Dunbar, Destin, FL and Superior Shores. In Rog's kind and loving nature, we know he would want a big celebration of life, but due to the current Covid 19 situation, he would also want to keep his family and friends safe. Therefore, a private family service and burial is planned. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, St. Paul. Memorials in lieu of flowers preferred to: Ducks Unlimited, ATTN: Roger Sorensen, PO Box 427, Squaw Lake, MN 56681.