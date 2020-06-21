Age 74 of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on June 19, 2020. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda (Ingberg) Carlson; daughters, Carolyn (Jeff) Zervas and Christine (Alexander) Chan; grandchildren, Julia and Carl Zervas; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Sue Carlson; nephew, Ben (Jenny) Carlson and niece, Danica Carlson and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Wendy (Knapik) Carlson. Roger was a retired teacher from the White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi School Districts. He had many lifelong interests and enjoyed meeting people who shared these interests. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, running model trains and playing chess and ukulele. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials and donations to the Friends of the Boundary Waters or the Northeast Orchestra.