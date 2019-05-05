Home

Died February 6, 2019 at the Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson, MN at the age of 73. Memorial service will be held June 15, 2019 at Grasston Baptist Cemetery in Grasston, MN at 10 am with full military honors by American Legion Post #201 honor guard. Funeral arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home of Dawson, MN. Roger Leroy Cummins was born June 18, 1945 to Edna and Dudley Cummins in Gary, IN. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, trapping and hunting. He graduated from St. Francis, MN High School in 1963. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Wasp from 1963-1968. Roger was a member of the American Legion Post # 156 Marietta, MN. Roger is survived by his 5 children: Laura Erlenbush, Luke (Jenny) Cummins, Angela Cummins, William Cummins and Mckinnsey Cummins and 3 stepsons Robert (Jennifer) Grigsby, Jake (Laurie) Grigsby, Samuel (Sandra) Grigsby; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grand children; sisters: Judy (Roger) Meyer, Laura (Dave) Hartfield, Mary (David) Schrandt, Kathy (Robert) Greason; brothers: Paul (Laurie Turcotte) Cummins and Doug (Julie) Cummins; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding hin in death were his parents Dudley and Edna Cummins; his brother-in-law, Tim Opay; and 2 nieces.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
