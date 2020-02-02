Home

Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
View Map
Roger D. WELTER Sr.


1943 - 2020
Born April 1, 1943, Waverly, Iowa. Started his next Race on January 26, 2020 when he passed away peacefully at home in Oak Park, MN. He had a previous stroke leading to Vascular Dementia. Preceded in death by parents Peter and Opal, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Survived by wife Sherry; 1 daughter Sheron Rena (Russ )Peterson; 2 sons Roger (Amanda) Welter II, Kevin (Shelley) Welter; 5 grandchildren Brandon Peterson, Shanae (Brady) Neu, Jesse Welter, Shelby Welter, Charlize Welter; 1 great grandchild Elias Neu and many other loving relatives and friends. Friends may greet the family 2:00– 5:00pm Saturday, February 8th Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy 65 N.E., Fridley, MN 763-571-1300. There will be a scripture service at 4pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
