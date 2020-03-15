|
Age 76 of Apple Valley went home to his Lord and Savior on March 6. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Mildred; and brother Richard (Gloria). Survived by wife Marlys; children Brett (Christy), Dean, Leah; 10 step-children; grandchildren Grady and Audrey; 12 step-grandchildren; sister Virginia Ellis; ex-wife Fran; three nephews and niece; and many lifelong friends. Roger was a devoted family man, a Navy veteran, and had a career in sales. He was loved by many for his humor and lived a life of faith. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Sharing and Caring Hands. Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, March 21, visitation the hour prior, at Bradshaw, 3131 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN. Private interment Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020