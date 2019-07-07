|
Age 92 Went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Lillian Wheeler, his brother Norian Les and his sister Erlys Devitt. Roger is survived by his loving wife Audrey, his brother Lee of Naples, Fla., and his four daughters - Cynthia Wilson, Gail (George) Lewis, Janet (Stan) Patrin, Judi (Eric) Rovang, 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and worked 37 years at the 3M Company.Memorial Service will be July 10 at 11:00 am with visitation 1 hour before at Central Baptist Church, 420 Roy St., St. Paul 55104. Memorials preferred to Central Baptist Church. Light luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be private at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019