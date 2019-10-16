|
Age 73, of Elk River, formerly Columbia Heights Passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 14. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Maggie (Gray); children, Missy (Daniel) Courteau, Mike Gibeau, Pat (Heather) Gibeau; brother Dick; grandsons, Brady, Cole, Jackson, Cameron, Chase; and other relatives and friends. Roger was a proud Marine who served multiple tours during Vietnam. A visitation will be held at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW - Elk River, from 3:00-7:00pm on Sunday, October 20; with a prayer service starting at 5:30pm. Burial on Tuesday, October 22nd 11:45am at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. DaresFuneralService.com 763.441.1212
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019