Age 84 of Fridley Passed away October 11th at his home. Preceded in death by parents, John "Jack" and Elizabeth P. (Kreiner) Samuell; two bothers, Herbert Roring, James Samuell. Survived by wife, Judy (Diamond) Samuell; sister, Linda (Richard) Carlon; daughters, Julie, Anita, Justine (Reed); grandchildren, Natalie, Allison and Joshua. Roger was born on Halloween 1935, in Aitkin, MN. He worked as a plumber and drove tow truck at the Chevrolet garage. He moved to Fridley and was a union Pipefitter for Vic Manufacturing until he retired in 1993. He loved classic cars and loved to show off his 1953 Chevy pickup truck. He had many friends he met through the years at the St. Francis and Anoka Shows. He was a longtime member of the MSRA and would be at the State Fairgrounds at 1 am waiting to get his favorite spot for the Back to the '50s show. His witty "one liners" will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed. Visitation Thursday Oct. 22nd from 1-3 pm at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy 65 NE, Fridley (763)571-1300. www.millerfuneralfridley.com