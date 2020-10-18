1/
Roger E. SAMUELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84 of Fridley Passed away October 11th at his home. Preceded in death by parents, John "Jack" and Elizabeth P. (Kreiner) Samuell; two bothers, Herbert Roring, James Samuell. Survived by wife, Judy (Diamond) Samuell; sister, Linda (Richard) Carlon; daughters, Julie, Anita, Justine (Reed); grandchildren, Natalie, Allison and Joshua. Roger was born on Halloween 1935, in Aitkin, MN. He worked as a plumber and drove tow truck at the Chevrolet garage. He moved to Fridley and was a union Pipefitter for Vic Manufacturing until he retired in 1993. He loved classic cars and loved to show off his 1953 Chevy pickup truck. He had many friends he met through the years at the St. Francis and Anoka Shows. He was a longtime member of the MSRA and would be at the State Fairgrounds at 1 am waiting to get his favorite spot for the Back to the '50s show. His witty "one liners" will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed. Visitation Thursday Oct. 22nd from 1-3 pm at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy 65 NE, Fridley (763)571-1300. www.millerfuneralfridley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved