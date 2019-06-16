|
Age 84 of Roseville Passed away June 10, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Beverly; brother John (Mildred); brothers-in-law William Chavez and Gilbert Anderson. Survived by sons, Steven (Kathleen), Scott (Sherri) and Bruce (Becky) Davidson; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Anderson and Patricia Knutson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roger was a Godly husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and being with them. He loved horseback riding, golfing and watching his sons and grandchildren's activities. Visitation Tuesday, (June 18th) from 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Wednesday (visitation 9-10:30AM) at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 Roselawn Ave W, Roseville. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019