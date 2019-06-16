Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger F. DAVIDSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger F. DAVIDSON Obituary
Age 84 of Roseville Passed away June 10, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Beverly; brother John (Mildred); brothers-in-law William Chavez and Gilbert Anderson. Survived by sons, Steven (Kathleen), Scott (Sherri) and Bruce (Becky) Davidson; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Anderson and Patricia Knutson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roger was a Godly husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and being with them. He loved horseback riding, golfing and watching his sons and grandchildren's activities. Visitation Tuesday, (June 18th) from 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Wednesday (visitation 9-10:30AM) at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 Roselawn Ave W, Roseville. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now