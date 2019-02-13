|
Age 94 of West St. Paul Passed away on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by wife, Fern; parents, Isadore and Bessie Feldman and son in law, Mike Blechinger. Survived by children, Deborah Schwagel, Sandy Blechinger, Bob and Cindy Feldman; step- children, Al (Linda) Johnson, Marilyn (Peter) Schneider and Jim (Debbie) Johnson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service 11:00 AM FRIDAY, February 15th at HODROFF-EPSTEIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 671 Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Dementia Society of America. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019