1/2
Roger G. "SKIP" DuFOUR Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Longtime business owner Roger "Skip" G. DuFour, Sr, age 74, of Northfield, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Saint Mary's Hospital-Mayo Clinic Campus with his wife Patricia by his side. He is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Patricia of Northfield; a son Roger Jr. (Kristi) of Northfield, a daughter Stephanie (Ira) Carlson of Northfield; four grandchildren Roger III (Julia), Madelynn (Christian), Payton, Sydney, and a great-grandson Roger IV. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Victor, Rose, Kenneth, Katherine and Gerald. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Private family services to follow. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved