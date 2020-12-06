Longtime business owner Roger "Skip" G. DuFour, Sr, age 74, of Northfield, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Saint Mary's Hospital-Mayo Clinic Campus with his wife Patricia by his side. He is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Patricia of Northfield; a son Roger Jr. (Kristi) of Northfield, a daughter Stephanie (Ira) Carlson of Northfield; four grandchildren Roger III (Julia), Madelynn (Christian), Payton, Sydney, and a great-grandson Roger IV. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Victor, Rose, Kenneth, Katherine and Gerald. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Private family services to follow. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com