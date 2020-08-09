1/1
Roger G. HUSS
Age 77 of New Brighton Passed away at home on August 1, 2020 Preceded in death by beloved wife of 20 years, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Harkness). Survived by his extended family and many dear friends, especially lifelong friends, Jerry & Carol and Len & Mary Jo. A man of deep faith, Roger was a lifelong parishioner of the Church of St. Agnes, where he enjoyed singing in the Chorale for many, many years. He was a thirteen-year Aggie as well as a lifelong Minnesota Gopher, graduating from the U of M and working as a transportation manager for the University for all of his career. Roger was proud of his 6+ years of service to his country, in the Army Reserves. He loved music, history, and a good parade. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Church of St. Agnes, 535 Thomas Ave., St. Paul. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation prior to Mass or reception to follow. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing - as Roger's favorite singer Elvis would have said, "Thank you, thank you very much". Private interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials preferred to the Twin City Catholic Chorale. Sunset-Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Agnes
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
6127893596
