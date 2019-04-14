Home

Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mueller Memorial
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Mueller Memorial
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Roger "Rog" GATZKE Obituary
Age 79 Died on April 7, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Walter and Jean Gatzke, brothers Tom and Bill, parents-in-law Joseph and Frances Bonfe, nephews Ike Larsen and Billy Gatzke. Survived by beloved wife of over 52 years, Judy; loving children Jeanine, Scott, Melissa (Eric) Rongstad, Carissa (Mike) Schmidtbauer; 12 grand children, and first expected great-grandchild; sisters Nancy (Louie) Larsen, Jackie (Fred) Yarusso; special sister-in-law Beth; many nieces, nephews and friends. Retired from the Electric Trouble Dept. after 44 years at Xcel Energy in 2005. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation MONDAY April 15 from 11:00 AM to time of service at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Service at 1:00 PM. Private interment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
