|
|
Age 88 of Lino Lakes, MN Passed away peacefully at home February 12, 2020. Roger was a retired electrical engineer for the State of Minnesota. Preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mabel. Survived by his wife, Diane and son, Matthew. Funeral service Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00 PM (visitation one hour prior) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Highway 96 West, Shoreview, MN 55126. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Wycliffe Bible Translators translation projects at wycliffe.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020