Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126

Roger H. NELSON


1931 - 2020
Age 88 of Lino Lakes, MN Passed away peacefully at home February 12, 2020. Roger was a retired electrical engineer for the State of Minnesota. Preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mabel. Survived by his wife, Diane and son, Matthew. Funeral service Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00 PM (visitation one hour prior) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Highway 96 West, Shoreview, MN 55126. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Wycliffe Bible Translators translation projects at wycliffe.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
