Former Co-Owner of Olson's 66. Age 91 - Formerly of the East Side. Passed away on January 19, 2020. Devoted husband of 71 years, caring & supportive father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survived by wife, Adeline; daughters, Karen Perry, Kathy (John) Schille and Kim Zimmerman; 8 grandchildren, Daniel (Jennifer) Gilbert, Donovan Gilbert, Deanna Gilbert, Andrew (Tasha) Perry, Sarah (Mick) Begnaud, Travis Schille, Corey (Nicole) Schille and Catherine (Sean) Bottin; 4 great-grandchildren, Paris Gilbert, Katelyn Zaycheck, Abigail Schille and Kayne Begnaud; sisters, Marilyn Johnson and Debbie (John) Webster; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Leona; son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Joni; brothers, Donovan and Robert; and all of his dear friends and poker buddies. Roger and his brother, Bob, took over their father's business of Olson's Phillips 66 on Arcade Street in 1968 until he retired in 1990. A special thank you to Woodwinds Hospital Staff for the compassionate care received in his final days. Visitation 10AM on Friday, Jan. 31 followed by a Memorial Service at 11AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Great Hall, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020