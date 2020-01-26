Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Great Hall
900 Stillwater Rd.
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Great Hall
900 Stillwater Rd.
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger H. OLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger H. OLSON Obituary
Former Co-Owner of Olson's 66. Age 91 - Formerly of the East Side. Passed away on January 19, 2020. Devoted husband of 71 years, caring & supportive father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survived by wife, Adeline; daughters, Karen Perry, Kathy (John) Schille and Kim Zimmerman; 8 grandchildren, Daniel (Jennifer) Gilbert, Donovan Gilbert, Deanna Gilbert, Andrew (Tasha) Perry, Sarah (Mick) Begnaud, Travis Schille, Corey (Nicole) Schille and Catherine (Sean) Bottin; 4 great-grandchildren, Paris Gilbert, Katelyn Zaycheck, Abigail Schille and Kayne Begnaud; sisters, Marilyn Johnson and Debbie (John) Webster; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Leona; son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Joni; brothers, Donovan and Robert; and all of his dear friends and poker buddies. Roger and his brother, Bob, took over their father's business of Olson's Phillips 66 on Arcade Street in 1968 until he retired in 1990. A special thank you to Woodwinds Hospital Staff for the compassionate care received in his final days. Visitation 10AM on Friday, Jan. 31 followed by a Memorial Service at 11AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Great Hall, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -