Age 81, of Scandia Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. He was born in St. Paul, graduated from Cretin High School, and went on to earn a bachelors and master's in mechanical and heat transfer form Marquette University. He later earned a PHD in Nuclear engineering from Purdue University. Roger also proudly served his country with service in the USMC. For much of his career, Roger worked at Honeywell. He served on many boards and eventually retired as the Vice President of ATK. Roger loved to fish and hunt. One hunt brought him to Kodiak Island where he was able to harvest a bear, and now has a very nice rug. He will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by daughter, Veronica; and brother, Paul. Survived by wife of 56 years, Joyce; children, Theresa (Don) Frogner, Michael (Tammy); 8 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren; and brothers, Denis and Earl. Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's research in loving memory of Roger. A private interment will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held when all this madness is over.