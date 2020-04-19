Roger J. BRAUN
Age 69, passed away April 12, 2020 Born June 6, 1950, in St. Paul; Kellogg HS Class of 1968. Served in the Army, 1971-73. Settled in St. Anthony to raise family, retired in Moose Lake; always willing to lend a hand and share a story. He took great pride in his children and grandson. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Genevieve Braun; brothers, John, Mark. Survived by daughter, Alice; sons, Alex, Austin; sister, Pam; brother, Phil; grandson, James. Celebration of life planned for early summer.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
