Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church, Downtown Campus
Hudson, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger DAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger J. DAHL


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger J. DAHL Obituary
Of Baxter, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI Passed away May 1, 2019 at Essentia Health St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN. Roger was born on April 23, 1932 to parents, Oscar and Elsie Dahl. After graduating from Stillwater High School Roger served in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War. He then joined Andersen Windows where he worked for 40 years. He married the love of his life, Floy Suzanne Rice on June 29, 1957 in Minneapolis and together raised their three daughters in their home along the St. Croix River. When Roger wasn't spending time with his family he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing with his good friends. Roger will remain in the hearts of his wife Floy; daughter Caroline/Coco (Brad) Qualey and their children Michael, Steve, and Peter; daughter Holly Dahl and her children Alexis and Bobby Koehler. He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Elsie Dahl, daughter Stacy Dahl (Gary Alflen), brother Tom Dahl, and sister Joan Siegfried. A Memorial Service for Roger will be on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Downtown Campus in Hudson, WI. The service will start at 11:00 am with a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Memorials preferred to the St. Croix River Association.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.