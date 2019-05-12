|
Of Baxter, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI Passed away May 1, 2019 at Essentia Health St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN. Roger was born on April 23, 1932 to parents, Oscar and Elsie Dahl. After graduating from Stillwater High School Roger served in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War. He then joined Andersen Windows where he worked for 40 years. He married the love of his life, Floy Suzanne Rice on June 29, 1957 in Minneapolis and together raised their three daughters in their home along the St. Croix River. When Roger wasn't spending time with his family he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing with his good friends. Roger will remain in the hearts of his wife Floy; daughter Caroline/Coco (Brad) Qualey and their children Michael, Steve, and Peter; daughter Holly Dahl and her children Alexis and Bobby Koehler. He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Elsie Dahl, daughter Stacy Dahl (Gary Alflen), brother Tom Dahl, and sister Joan Siegfried. A Memorial Service for Roger will be on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Downtown Campus in Hudson, WI. The service will start at 11:00 am with a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Memorials preferred to the St. Croix River Association.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019