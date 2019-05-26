Home

Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Roger J. KIEFFER

Roger J. KIEFFER Obituary
Beloved Husband of 55 years Dad, Grandpa and Brother Age 78, died May 24, 2019. Preceded in death by son Danny, parents and brother Joe Ray. Loving Husband of Sheree, Dad of Caryn (Shawn) Riehm, Grandpa to Christian and Brandon and Brother to Gary. Funeral service Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Visitation 9:00 AM at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake. Family and Friend Gathering to follow service until 12:45 PM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:30 PM. Retired from 3M Co. (Tape pilot plant), Member of Hugo American Legion Post 620.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 26 to May 27, 2019
