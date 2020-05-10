Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Roger was an Army Veteran serving in the '60s. He was a proud member of The Mayfield Community and played an active role within it. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Louellah; siblings, Richard and Lucienne. Survived by children, Pamela (Glen) Heffron and Daniel; grandchildren, Kayleah and Nicholas; siblings, Beverly (Larry) Stroschein, Harold (Marie), Laurel (James) Guindon, Marlene (Warren) Bach, Anton (Sandy), Michael; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.