Roger J. MARTY
Age 84 Born November 28, 1935 in St Paul. Passed away peacefully, at home, on July 8, 2020 in Kerrville Texas. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, parents Ben and Ermel Marty, brother, David Marty and step daughter, Sandra Fairbanks. Survived by daughter, Laura Marty, step children John (Karen), Donald (Janice), Thomas and Carol Loughrey, four grandchildren seven step-grand children and many great-grand children. Also, survived by sister, Janette Hillard. Roger graduated from North St Paul High School, then entered the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a Teamster for Local 120 and worked at H&W Motor Express until retirement. Roger was a resident of Kerrville,Texas for the past 21 years. He always said, he wasnt born in Texas but he got there as soon as he could. Roger had many friends in Minnesota and Texas. He was an avid golfer, loved riding his motorcycle, playing pool and cards and dining out with friends and family. He lived life to the fullest. He will be truly missed by everyone. He will be cremated in Texas and his cremains brought back to Minnesota at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
