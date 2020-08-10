1/1
Roger J. SAUERER
Age 91 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Eleanor; brother, Jerome; sisters, Celine Norman and Kathleen Ostendorf; 5 half-brothers, Elmer, Charles, Melvin, Leo and Roman. Lovingly survived by his wife of 67 years, Othilia ("Jo"); children, Darrell (Bernadette), Keith, Pat (Katie), Terry (Lisa), Anne Pool (Mark) and Karen Faith; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, August 12th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9:30-11 AM prior to Mass. Private interment. Any memorials received will be given to local charities. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
