Age 84, of Burnsville, MN Passed away at his home October 11, 2020. Roger was born November 11, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Florentine (Tino) and Ellen (Mogren) Monn. He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest brother Carl (Ed) Monn. Roger graduated from Harding High School and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force. Roger pursued a career in sales, always outselling the entire sales department, at Copy Sales, Inc. Later he started his own company, Copy Images, Inc. before retiring. Roger loved life and lived it without boundaries. He always had a smile on his face and was instantly befriended by all. He enjoyed countless fishing excursions, vacations, and trips to the casino with family and friends. He especially loved the cabin on Lake Washburn, pulling skiers and tubers behind the boat, jet skiing and four-wheeling, watching the hummingbirds and the sunset over Birch Bay. Roger was a devoted family man, survived by Richard (Dick) Monn and Audrey (Jane Monn) Martinsen, Mary Monn, his children, Lori (Bill) Leininger, Kelly (Dave) Laurent, Stacey (Tom) Cavanaugh and Kevin (Alanna) Monn, grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Cassidy, Megan, Molly, Elliot, Ellen, Emily, Sofia and Ethan, and great grandchild, Evyn, all of whom he loved unconditionally. He was a one of a kind father who will be deeply missed. A celebration of life and burial will be held at a private family service. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
