|
|
Age 85 of Hudson died June 7 Retired Division controller 3M Born in Tracy, MN. Raised in the surrounding area. Graduated from Mankato State and moved to St. Paul where he began a 35 year career at 3M, ultimately as Division Controller, and is where he met his beautiful wife of 58 years, Joan Christopher (nee Clasen). As a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather his legacy lives through his faith, family, work and volunteerism. He touched many lives in the community and was very active in his church of over 50 years at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, serving as church council president, singing in the choir, teaching confirmation, and volunteering on various committees. He was active in the Boosters and served as Grand Marshal of the Booster parade. He continued his gift of service at the Hudson Medical Center for many years as well as treasurer on the board of directors at Christian Community Home. Preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Esther Christopher, sister, Ruth Ann. Survived by his wife, Joan Christopher; children Pamela Walker (Bill), Erik (Lynn), Dan (Karin); grandchildren Caitlin, Kyle, Christine, Emma, Brandon, Lucas and Kendra. Service: 11am, Sat., June 15 Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 505 13th St. So. Memorial gathering will also be at Mt. Zion, 4-7pm Friday, June 14, as well as one hour prior to srv. Burial Willow River Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Christian Community Home or Grace Place.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019