Age 85 of Forest Lake Formerly of Wyoming, MN Passed away on November 14, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Ruthie; son, Keith; parents; sisters, Marilyn Hite and Diane Ribnick. He is survived by his daughters, Beverly (John) Saxe, Karin (Scott) Nelson; grandchildren, Kyle, Shawn (Lindsey), Rachel, Dana; sister, Marna (Clark) Nordeen; many nieces & nephews; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be at 11 AM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service at church. Interment in Scandinavian Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019