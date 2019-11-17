Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger ERICKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. ERICKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger L. ERICKSON Obituary
Age 85 of Forest Lake Formerly of Wyoming, MN Passed away on November 14, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Ruthie; son, Keith; parents; sisters, Marilyn Hite and Diane Ribnick. He is survived by his daughters, Beverly (John) Saxe, Karin (Scott) Nelson; grandchildren, Kyle, Shawn (Lindsey), Rachel, Dana; sister, Marna (Clark) Nordeen; many nieces & nephews; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be at 11 AM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service at church. Interment in Scandinavian Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -