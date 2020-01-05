|
Age 90, of Oak Park Heights Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully January 1, 2020. Preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Barbara; sister, Mary (Kutch) Smith; granddaughter, Rachel Marie Sharman. Survived by children, Mike (Nancy), Patti (Wayne) Weissman, Chris (Steve) Clark, Joe (Rebecca), Chloe (Mark) Brine and Larry (Heather); 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Roger was a graduate of Cretin High School's Class of 1947. He was a devoted family man, and a successful businessman who loved music, dancing and wintering in Mexico. Memorial service Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater with visitation one hour prior to service. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020