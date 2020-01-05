Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Age 90, of Oak Park Heights Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully January 1, 2020. Preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Barbara; sister, Mary (Kutch) Smith; granddaughter, Rachel Marie Sharman. Survived by children, Mike (Nancy), Patti (Wayne) Weissman, Chris (Steve) Clark, Joe (Rebecca), Chloe (Mark) Brine and Larry (Heather); 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Roger was a graduate of Cretin High School's Class of 1947. He was a devoted family man, and a successful businessman who loved music, dancing and wintering in Mexico. Memorial service Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater with visitation one hour prior to service. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
