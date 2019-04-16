|
Hudson, WI Dad & Grandpa Roger R. Leen, age 81, died at his home on April 12, 2019. Survived by his sons, Cary (Jennifer) Leen of Hammond and Randy Leen of Hudson; grandchildren, Morgan, Erin, Lauren, Emma, and Ryan Leen; and other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson; as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI. 715-386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 16, 2019