Oct. 8, 1937 – Nov. 27, 2019 Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother, Uncle & Friend Preceded in death by parents, Pauline & Tanky Carrick, Leo & Grace Cuchna; sister, Glenis Hinzmann; brothers, Mark & Phillip Cuchna; nephews, Denny & Tracy. Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Janet; children, Roger "Chuck" (Julie), Dawn (Dan) Moore; sisters & brothers, Gloria (Bill) Christensen, Linda (Jim) Line, Jerry Hinzmann, Reed (Judy), Tom (Linda), Ron (Brenda) Cuchna & Deb Monson; grandchildren, Cherisse (Brandon) Cahill, Luke Vandelac, Levi, Liza & Noah Cuchna, Mallory (Luc) Raume & Haley Moore; great-grandchildren, Jonnie, Brady, Luke Jr, Connor, Ryland, Finley, Olivia, Kailee & Will; also many nieces, nephews & friends. Memorial Service 11AM, Monday, Dec. 9th at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 So. Robert St. at Emerson Ave., WSP. Gathering 1 hr prior to the service. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019