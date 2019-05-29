|
Age 86 Died May 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully. Preceded in death by brother, Leslie. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Shirley; children, Cynthia (Mark) Duenow, Katherine (Keith) Lingofelt-Meyers, Terry (Mary), and Mark; grandchildren, Nicholas, Katelyn, Mark; brother, Dan. President of North Central Construction Supply. Devoted to family and faith, enjoying time at the cabin and watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Friday, May 31, at St. Peter's Catholic Church (1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, St. Paul). Visitation 10 AM at church Friday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019