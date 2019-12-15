Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St. (Hwy 61),
St. Paul, MN
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St. (Hwy 61),
St. Paul, MN
Roger Louis FROELICH


1932 - 2019
Roger Louis FROELICH Obituary
1932 - 2019 Age 87, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 surrounded by his family at Three Links Care Center in Northfield. He was welcomed home to heaven by his wife, Gloria; parents, Robert Froelich, Minnie (Rechtzigel Froelich) Johnson, and stepfather, Clarence Johnson; sister, Janet Cassidy; stepbrother, Lawrence Johnson; and grandparents, William & Paulina Froelich, who raised him. Survived by his three children, Cindy (Mike) Huttner, Heidi (Ben) Chadwick, Harold; four grandchildren, Melody Rose, Michael "Fritz", Tegan Gloria Grace and Avery Alexander Louis; sister, Geraldine Olson; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews & grandnieces. Roger graduated from Chisago High School in 1951. He served in the Navy on the USS Daly during the Korean War, 1951-1953. Roger married Gloria Ekstrom in 1958. He received a BA from the U of MN, 1960. Roger retired in 1994 after 33 years of service with the State of Minnesota Jobs and Training. Visitation beginning at 9am, with Memorial Service at 10am on Friday, Dec. 20, with lunch to follow, all at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Honor Guard Ceremony at Fort Snelling at 1:30pm. Memorials preferred to Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, and NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
