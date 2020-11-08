1/1
Roger Louis SCHRANKLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully went to be with his Lord and wife Nordis on November 6th. He was surrounded by loving family and friends until the end. Roger was preceded in death by his loving wife Nordis, his parents Walter & Marjorie, and sister Joan. He is survived by his sister Jane (Bill), brother Jerry (Helene), sons Randall (Theresa), Reed (Bridgett), Ross (Jean) and grandchildren Brianna, Kylie, Benjamin, Brandt, Samuel, Brady, Cora and Jenna. Roger was proud to serve God, his country, and family & friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation and funeral arrangements will be made with Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater and St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi. Visitation and service details will be published later this week.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved