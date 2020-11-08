Peacefully went to be with his Lord and wife Nordis on November 6th. He was surrounded by loving family and friends until the end. Roger was preceded in death by his loving wife Nordis, his parents Walter & Marjorie, and sister Joan. He is survived by his sister Jane (Bill), brother Jerry (Helene), sons Randall (Theresa), Reed (Bridgett), Ross (Jean) and grandchildren Brianna, Kylie, Benjamin, Brandt, Samuel, Brady, Cora and Jenna. Roger was proud to serve God, his country, and family & friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation and funeral arrangements will be made with Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater and St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi. Visitation and service details will be published later this week.









