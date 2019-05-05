Age 72 – Of Little Canada Passed away April 28, 2019 surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Joyce; brother, Mike; and niece, Jody. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Vicki; daughter, Amelia (David) Loomis; son, James; grandsons, Zachary and Miles; siblings, Terry (Mary), Jolene (Mike) Duffert, Debra (Alan) Folie and Kathy (Mark) Shipstad; sister-in-law, Shawna; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Roger grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Washington High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to the U.S.S Midway, he served faithfully and honorably during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service and attended the University of Minnesota until he received his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. After over 30 years of service he retired from Postal Service and worked part time at Pope Associates. When you didn't find him golfing, he enjoyed fishing and listening to the Twins. A wealth of knowledge, Roger never forgot an important date or a face. He was the go-to person if you needed level-headed, carefully considered, thoughtful advice. Memorial service 10:30 AM Thursday, May 9 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME – ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary