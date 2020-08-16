Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away August 10, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Milton and Gladys and brother, Milton Jr. Survived by cousins, friends and beloved dog Bobby. Visitation and gathering 1-2 PM Monday, August 17th at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Graveside Service to follow at 2:30 PM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Dale and Larpenteur Ave., St. Paul. Roger was a US Navy Veteran. Owner and operator of his wedding photo-graphy business Roger Craighead Studios. Memorials preferred to Craighead House, PO Box 335, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 Attention Thomas Benjey.