Age 92 of Phoenix, AZ Died peacefully on October 5, 2020. Roger was born July 13, 1928 to Louis and Maria Foussard in Saint Paul, MN. Roger attended Saint Mark's School, Saint Thomas Academy and Saint Thomas College. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Henri and infant son Charles. Roger is survived by his wife of 70 years and love of his life Marianne; children Claudia, Louis and Phillip (Jeanne); nephew Bill; grandchildren Dawnielle, Dan, Claire; great-grandson Zach and many other nieces and nephews. Roger was a long-time St. Paul business owner and built a national presence in the Healthcare Laundry industry. He loved St. Paul and was very committed to the community where he lived. His dedicated service resulted in many recognitions including "Great Living Saint Paulite" and Trustee of the Year by Modern Healthcare for his service to HealthEast as Board Chair. He was the consummate organizer and loved bringing people together for fun, friendship and celebration. He relished lunch with friends, picnics in beautiful places and all types of travel. He was fiercely loyal to his friends young and old and always stayed in touch. Never afraid to break into song at the drop of a hat, he truly embodied the "joie de vivre" of his ancestral French heritage. His renditions of "Alouette", "La Marseillaise" and "God Bless America" are legendary and will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27th 5-7PM at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. South, Saint Paul, 55116. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 28 at 10AM at Church of the Assumption, 51 7th Street West, Saint Paul, 55102. Strict COVID protocols will be followed so attendance will be limited. Memorials may be sent to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002.









