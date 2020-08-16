1/1
Roger P. LUNDEEN
Loving Dad, Grandpa & Brother Age 72, of Woodbury Passed away unexpectedly, after a short battle with cancer, on August 8, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Sharon; and parents, Arthur & Marilynn. Survived by children, Matt, Hudson WI, Bethany (Eric) Kinsella of Eagan, MN and Angie (Jake) Wold of Glendale, AZ; grandchildren, Noah, Logan, Hannah, Maren, Riley, Alexa and Camden; brother, Ron; sisters, Barbara and Beverly; along with many other family and friends. Roger was known for his strength, love of family and faith. The grace of God was important to him. Roger did not fear death as he viewed it as the beginning of new life with God, Sharon and all the Saints in Heaven. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2561 N. Victoria St., Roseville, MN 55113. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
