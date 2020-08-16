Loving Dad, Grandpa & Brother Age 72, of Woodbury Passed away unexpectedly, after a short battle with cancer, on August 8, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Sharon; and parents, Arthur & Marilynn. Survived by children, Matt, Hudson WI, Bethany (Eric) Kinsella of Eagan, MN and Angie (Jake) Wold of Glendale, AZ; grandchildren, Noah, Logan, Hannah, Maren, Riley, Alexa and Camden; brother, Ron; sisters, Barbara and Beverly; along with many other family and friends. Roger was known for his strength, love of family and faith. The grace of God was important to him. Roger did not fear death as he viewed it as the beginning of new life with God, Sharon and all the Saints in Heaven. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2561 N. Victoria St., Roseville, MN 55113. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550