Age 65, of Cottage Grove Passed away on October 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Laurice Brown; as well as Jane's parents, Daniel and Carol Kemp. Roger is survived by his significant other, Jane Kemp; brothers, Bob (Kim), Ronald (Sandy), Rodney (Susan) and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019