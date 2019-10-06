Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Roger R. BROWN

Roger R. BROWN Obituary
Age 65, of Cottage Grove Passed away on October 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Laurice Brown; as well as Jane's parents, Daniel and Carol Kemp. Roger is survived by his significant other, Jane Kemp; brothers, Bob (Kim), Ronald (Sandy), Rodney (Susan) and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
