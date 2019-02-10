|
|
Age 76, of Coon Lake Formerly of Fridley Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Agnes (nee Lindahl). Survived by children, Britta (Paul) Gale and Ryan; grandchildren, Josie and Jesse; siblings, Elwin (Dawn) Rogge, Bryan (Dana) Rogge, LaDonna Rogge, and Julie (Fritz) Ashmun; other family and friends. Roger was a longtime engineer with both Control Data and the Minnesota State Lottery. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Roger was a sports fanatic, and enjoyed the outdoors; he was a man of deep faith. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, February 12 at ST. BRIDGET OF SWEDEN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 13060 Lake Blvd, Lindstrom. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and at the church from 10-11 AM Tuesday. A special thanks to the caregivers at Parmly on the Lake, and especially to Ecumen Hospice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019