Age 75 of Hugo Preceded in death by brothers Bob & Randy Hogstad. Survived by his sister, Karen Reed of St. Paul; his children, Joel (Gail) Hogstad of Hugo and Dana Brundieck of Woodbury; his grandchildren, Logan, Anders, Briana, Jenna, Blake, Ian, Lindon, Sterling & Reid; his sisters-in-law, Nancy Rogstad of Des Moines, IA and Sherri Hogstad of Dallas, TX and his faithful Pomeranian, Nikki. Visitation Sunday, December 8th from 2-4 with a service at 4 at MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR LAKE, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. at 3rd St., White Bear Lake. Interment at Nora Lutheran Cemetery in Gardner, North Dakota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019