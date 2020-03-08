|
Age 86, of Cambridge Passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Ruth; six children, June (Bob) Cierzan, Jean (Dave) Mickelson, Todd (Nona) Schoenecker, Tom (Michele) Schoenecker, Jim (Jody) Schoenecker, Andy (Sandy) Schoenecker; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and brothers and sisters. Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Thursday, March 12th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior at the church. StrikeLifeTributes.com 763-689-2070
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020