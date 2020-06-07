Roger Scott ROGOWSKI
Age 59 of Little Canada, MN Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 29, 2020, after bravely, wrestling Diffuse Large B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Despite his health struggles, he inspired and impressed us with how he handled himself and maintained a positive outlook on life. A gracious and wonderful role model, he was deeply loved by his family. Though Roger had a less than average life span, he did not live an average life. He loved spending time with his family and friends, whether BBQing, catching a ball game, or participating in 5K races. He was a devoted Packers, Huskers, Twins and Wild fan, as well as an avid concert goer. He took great pride in caring for his yard, making sure it was greener than the neighbors. Roger was an employee of Minnesota Knitting Mills for 30+ years. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Survived by wife, Kathy, son, Darrin, daughter, Heidi, parents, Stanley and Joanne Rogowski, brothers, Duane (Kelly) and David. Preceded in death by brother, Rick. A celebration of Roger's life will be scheduled once we can all be together.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
