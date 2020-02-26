|
|
Jan. 16, 1942 ~ Feb. 23, 2020 Age 78, of West St. Paul Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son & grandson. He will be missed by the love of his life, Meg Berger. Survived by children, Theresa (Jeff) Guertin and Peter (Jody) Spychalla; grandchildren, Dan (Megan) Eaton, Amanda (Ryan) Wallner, Haven Spychalla; and great-granddaughter, Peyton Wallner. Also survived by his adopted children, Kathy (Jim) Deutsch, Chuck (Becky) Soule, Brian (Monica) Soule; grand children, Craig (Anna) Deutsch, Matt Deutsch, Emily Soule, Zach (Christina) Soule, Raushan Soule, Arman Soule, Sammy (Andy) Carlson, Alex Soule, Brooklyn Soule; great-grandchildren, Mya and Mason Deutsch, Haylee, Caleb and Wyatt Soule; brothers, Robert & Leo; and many other nieces and nephews. Also special friend Joyce Knudson. Celebration of Life 12 Noon – 2 PM Sunday, March 1st at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul. Interment Christ the King Cemetery, Browerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to a . 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020