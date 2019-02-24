|
Age 75, of Cambridge, passed away on February 18, 2019 surrounded by his family at the University of MN Hospital. Roger was born on October 31, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN. He grew up on a farm in Isanti with his parents and 3 brothers. Roger attended Cambridge High School and married Karin Samuelson of Cambridge in 1966. They lived on a farm in Stacy, MN, where they raised their 4 children, Tracy, Holly, Samantha and Patrick. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Myrtle Steele; brothers Raymond, Richard and brother-in-law Gary Erickson. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Karin; children, Tracy (Jim) Ibinger, Holly (Kevin) Lenk, Samantha (Brian) Radtke, and Patrick (Kari) Steele; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Lily, Walter, Samuel, Brody, Maggie and Cooper; brother, Bob (Blanca) Steele; and many friends. Roger truly enjoyed the warm sunshine and being outdoors. A celebration of his life will be held in the springtime.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019