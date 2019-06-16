Home

Roger "Chuck" STEELE

Age 75, of Cambridge Passed away on February 18, 2019 Roger was born on October 31st, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN. He attended Cambridge High School, class of 1961 and married Karin Samuelson of Cambridge in 1966. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Myrtle Steele; brothers Raymond and Richard; and brother-in-law Gary Erickson. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karin; children, Tracy (Jim) Ibinger, Holly (Kevin) Lenk, Samantha (Brian) Radtke, and Patrick (Kari) Steele; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Lily, Walter, Samuel, Brody, Maggie and Cooper; brother, Bob (Blanca) Steele; and many friends. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Roger on Sunday, June 30th, from 1-4pm at the Isanti County Historical Society (near the fairgrounds), 33525 Flanders Street NE, Cambridge, MN. Let's gather and share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh and remember our friend Roger.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
